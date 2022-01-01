announcing freenginx.org
Maxim Dounin
mdounin at mdounin.ru
Wed Feb 14 18:03:11 UTC 2024
Hello!
As you probably know, F5 closed Moscow office in 2022, and I no
longer work for F5 since then. Still, we’ve reached an agreement
that I will maintain my role in nginx development as a volunteer.
And for almost two years I was working on improving nginx and
making it better for everyone, for free.
Unfortunately, some new non-technical management at F5 recently
decided that they know better how to run open source projects. In
particular, they decided to interfere with security policy nginx
uses for years, ignoring both the policy and developers’ position.
That’s quite understandable: they own the project, and can do
anything with it, including doing marketing-motivated actions,
ignoring developers position and community. Still, this
contradicts our agreement. And, more importantly, I no longer able
to control which changes are made in nginx within F5, and no longer
see nginx as a free and open source project developed and
maintained for the public good.
As such, starting from today, I will no longer participate in nginx
development as run by F5. Instead, I’m starting an alternative
project, which is going to be run by developers, and not corporate
entities:
http://freenginx.org/
The goal is to keep nginx development free from arbitrary corporate
actions. Help and contributions are welcome. Hope it will be
beneficial for everyone.
--
Maxim Dounin
http://freenginx.org/
